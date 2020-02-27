Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M6L1 ISIN: FR0010533075 Ticker-Symbol: TNU3 
Tradegate
26.02.20
21:56 Uhr
15,710 Euro
-0,230
-1,44 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
GETLINK SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GETLINK SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,650
15,670
09:21
15,650
15,670
09:21
PR Newswire
27.02.2020 | 08:16
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Getlink CEO Interview - Full Year 2019 results (video)

PARIS, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Getlink reports results for 2019. Jacques Gounon, Chairman & CEO of Getlink, comments on results and outlook.

Watch video interview and read transcript: http://www.eurobusinessmedia.com/video/full-year-2019-results/

Topics covered in the interview include:

  • Key messages
  • Financial results
  • 2020 and beyond

About Getlink

Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET) and (Euronext London: GET) manages, through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, the infrastructure of the Channel Tunnel and operates truck and passenger Shuttle Services (cars and coaches) between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). Eurotunnel is the concession holder and operator of the Channel Tunnel, the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way across the English Channel until 2086. In 24 years, nearly 450 million people and 90 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. This unique land link has become a vital link between the continent and the United Kingdom. Getlink also offers a rail freight business through its subsidiary Europorte, which offers a wide range of integrated rail services, as well as an electrical interconnection through its subsidiary ElecLink. https://www.getlinkgroup.com

GETLINK-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire