Sberbank (SBER ) Sberbank reports 2019 net profit of RUB 845.0 bn under international Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) 27-Feb-2020 / 10:02 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Sberbank reports 2019 net profit of RUB 845.0 bn under international Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)* Moscow, February 27, 2020 - Sberbank (hereafter "the Group") has released its Annual consolidated IFRS financial statements (hereafter "the Financial Statements") as at and for the 12 months ended 31 December 2019, with audit report by AO PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit. All information is presented net of Denizbank A.S. operations, unless stated otherwise. Herman Gref, Chairman of the Executive Board, CEO: "The most important achievement for 2019 was the industrial launch of the new Sberbank Digital Platform and the start of the large-scale migration of our products and services to it. By creating a private Cloud, not only did we increased the level of infrastructure utilization 4-fold, we also started offering Cloud solutions to our clients. The Artificial Intelligence has already become our important business driver: the economic effect of increasing AI use amounted to RUB42 bn last year. Better customer experience allows us to widen our client base: the number of active retail clients has grown by 3 mln over the year up to 96 mln people. We have 54 mln monthly active digital users, and 24 mln daily active users. We have learned how to convert a growing number of Sberbank Online clients into sales: more than a half of consumer loans and over a third of mortgages are issued in digital channels. We are focused on the extention of our digital sales experience to Ecosystem products. Last year we defined an Ecosystem framework, adding new digital services to the Sberbank Ecosystem, including food delivery, transportation, job classified and video streaming. We remain client centric and continually work to improve efficiency on the back of technological development that allowed Sberbank to ensure a return on equity of more than 20%." *The 2019 Operational and Financial Highlights:* - The number of *active retail clients* was up by 3 mln for the year and exceeded 96 mln; - The number of *monthly active users* (MAU) of mobile App Sberbank Online was up by 11.71 mln for the year and exceeded 54 mln. - The number of *daily active users* (DAU) of mobile App Sberbank Online increased on about 10 mln for the year to 24.7; *DAU/MAU* improved by 10.5 pp for the year and exceeded 45%; - The number of Sberbank *active corporate clients* was up by more than 300 th for the year and exceeded 2.5 mln with 45% share of sales in digital channels. MAU in digital channels was up to 2.2 mln users; - As of the end of 4Q 2019 more than 6 mln clients use Sberbank ID, a unified login that provides an access to more than 40 Ecosystem partners, inc. Delivery Club, Okko, Citimobil and other companies. The Group's 2019 annual financial results were affected by Denizbank sale results recognition took place in the 3Q 2019. - The Group *net profit * including the effect from Denizbank sale amounted to RUB845,0 bn (+1.6% y/y). The Group *net profit from continuing operations* was RUB914.8 bn (+10.1% y/y); - The Group *earnings per ordinary share *(EPS)including the effect from Denizbank salewere RUB38.55 up by 1.0% y/y. The Group *earnings per ordinary share *(EPS) *based on profit from continuing operations* came at RUB41.80 up by 9.6% compared to 2018; - The Group annualized *return on equity* (ROE) including the effect from Denizbank salecame at 20.5%. The Group annualized *return on equity *(ROE)*based on profit from continuing operations* was 22.2%, while. The Group annualized *return on assets* (ROA) including the effect from Denizbank sale totaled 2.7%, the Group annualized *return on assets* (ROA) *based on profit from continuing operations *was 3.1%; - The Group *net interest income *was up by 1.4% to RUB1 415.5 bn compared to 2018; - The Group *net fee and commission income *was up by 13.6% to RUB497.9 bn compared to 2018; - The Group *gross loans*1 increased by 3.2% for the year to RUB21.7 trn for. Retail loan portfolio grew by 16.8% to RUB7.9 trn, corporate loan portfolio decreased in nominal terms by 3.2% to RUB13.9 trn, the growth in real terms (adjusted for FX revaluation) is 2.8%. - The Group *Cost-to-Income ratio*2 is 35.8% and up by 0.6pp y/y. *The 4**Q 2**019 Financial Highlights:* - The Group *net profit*3 reached RUB212.0 bn up by 20.3% compared to 4Q 2018; the Group *earnings per ordinary share *(EPS) came at RUB9.9; - The Group *net interest income *was up by 4.6% y/y to RUB371.0 bn; - The Group *net fee and commission income *was up by 23.6% compared to 4Q 2018 to RUB148.3 bn; - The Group *gross loans*1 increased by 2.6% for the quarter to RUB21.7 trn for. Retail loan portfolio grew by 3.2% to RUB7.9 trn, corporate loan portfolio also increased by 2.2% to RUB13.9 trn, the growth adjusted for FX revaluation was 3.6%; - The *quality of the Group loan portfolio* improved: share of Stage 3 and POCI loans came at 7.5%, showing a 41 bp decrease compared to 3Q 2019. *Selected Statement of Profit or Loss Results * _RUB bn, *4Q* *4Q* *3Q* _4Q_ _4Q_ *12M* *12M* _12M_ unless stated otherwise_ *2019* *2018* *2019* _2019/_ _2019/_ *2019* *2018* _2019/_ _4Q_ _3Q_ _12M_ _2018,_ _2019,_ _2018,_ _% _% _% change_ change_ change_ Net interest 371.0 354.7 353.9 _4.6%_ _4.8%_ 1 415.5 1 396.5 _1.4%_ income Net fee and 148.3 120.0 130.0 _23.6%_ _14.1%_ 497.9 438.1 _13.6%_ commission income Other 21.8 -0.9 23.2 _--_ _-6.0%_ 99.4 23.3 _326.6%_ non-interest income/ (expense) 4 *Operating *541.1* *473.8* *507.1* _14.2%_ _6.7%_ *2 *1 _8.3%_ income before 012.8* 857.9* provisions *2 Net charge -41.2 -36.2 -54.0 _13.8%_ _-23.7%_ -149.5 -154.1 _-3.0%_ related to change in asset quality: _ Net credit _-35.5_ _-21.0_ _-30.6_ _69.0%_ _16.0%_ _-92.6_ _-96.8_ _-4.3%_ loss allowance charge for debt financial assets_ _ Negative _-5.7_ _-15.2_ _-23.4_ _-62.5%_ _-75.6%_ _-56.9_ _-57.3_ _-0.7%_ revaluation of loans at fair value due to change in credit quality_ Staff and -238.0 -206.0 -167.4 _15.5%_ _42.2%_ -724.6 -657.6 _10.2%_ administrative expenses *Net profit *212.0* *180.7* *230.8* _17.3%_ _-8.1%_ *914.8* *831.2* _10.1%_ from continuing operations* Profit / ------- -4.5 -74.7 _-100.0%_ _-100.0%_ -69.8 0.5 _--_ (Loss) from discontinued operations *Net profit* *212.0* *176.2* *156.1* _20.3%_ _35.8%_ *845.0* *831.7* _1.6%_ Earnings per 9.86 8.45 10.72 _16.7%_ _-8.0%_ 41.80 38.13 _9.6%_ ordinary share from continuing operations, RUB Total 234.4 179.9 252.7 _30.3%_ _-7.2%_ 989.4 789.1 _25.4%_ comprehensive income from continuing operations attributable to the shareholders of the Bank *Ratios based on continuing operations* Return on 19.4% 19.2% 22.4% --------- --------- 22.2% 23.1% -------- equity_based on profit from continuing operations_ Return on 2.8% 2.6% 3.1% --------- --------- 3.1% 3.2% -------- assets _based on profit from continuing operations_ Net interest 5.35% 5.42% 5.13% --------- --------- 5.16% 5.66% -------- margin Net interest 5.52% 5.62% 5.30% --------- --------- 5.38% 5.92% -------- margin 5 Cost of risk 72 bp 39 bp 63 bp --------- --------- 49 bp 51 bp -------- (amortized cost loans) Cost of risk 80 bp 67 bp 106 bp --------- --------- 74 bp 78 bp -------- (amortized cost and FV loans) Cost-to-income 43.4% 43.6% 32.8% --------- --------- 35.8% 35.2% -------- ratio 2 *Selected Statement of Financial Position Results* _RUB bn, 31.12.2019 30.09.2019 31.12.2018 _3__1__.__12__.2019/ _3__1__.__12__.2019/ unless 30.__09__.2019,_ __31__.__12__.201__8 stated _% __change_ __,_ otherwise_ _% __change_ Gross 21 749.4 21 200.4 21 082.3 _2.6%_ _3.2%_ total loans1: _Corporate 13 865.4 13 562.2 14 331.1 _2.2%_ _-3.2%_ loans 1_ _Retail 7 884.0 7 638.2 _ 6 751.2 _3.2%_ _16.8%_ loans 1_ _ Securities 4 369.7 4 181.8 3 749.5 _4.5%_ _16.5%_ portfolio Assets 3 29 958.9 30 254.2 31 197.5 _-1.0%_ _-4.0%_ Total 21 574.4 22 318.1 20 897.3 _-3.3%_ _3.2%_ deposits_: _ _Retail _ 14 209.6 _ 13 717.5 _ 13 495.1 _3.6%_ _5.3%_ deposits_ _ _ _ _Corporate _ 7 364.8 _ 8 600.6 _ 7 402.2 _-14.4%_ _-0.5%_ deposits_ _ _ _ Book value 198.3 188.3 170.5 _5.3%_ _16.3%_ per share6, RUB *Ratios* Net Loans 94.4% 88.7% 93.7% -------------------- -------------------- / Deposits ratio (LDR) Stage 3 + 7.5% 7.9% 8.1% -------------------- -------------------- POCI loans / total gross loans at amortized cost Provision 89.3% 88.0% 90.4% -------------------- -------------------- coverage of Stage 3 + POCI loans

