A growing number of companies globally have set sustainability targets to address the climate emergency. More than 700 companies are taking action to reduce their carbon footprint, write Caroline Zhu and Jiayin Song of Rocky Mountain Institute, and over 200 companies have publicly made the RE100 commitment to procure 100% of their electricity from renewable energy.From pv magazine 02/2020 When it comes to climate change, companies are always asking one question: Where and how can I take the most effective action? As the world's largest developing economy, with huge market growth potential for ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...