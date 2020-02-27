The market will grow by USD 5.9 billion between 2020-2024

The report, marine scrubber market 2020-2024 has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on geographic regions and Product for the forecast period 2020-2024.

The report on the marine scrubber market includes:

Marine scrubber market analysis and forecast 2020-2024: Features

Competitive landscape

Market segmentation Regional Segmentation Product Segmentation

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Five forces analysis

Market landscape

Market sizing forecast

Marine Scrubber Market 2020-2024: Competitive Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification Alfa Laval Clean Marine AS CR Ocean Engineering LLC DuPont de Nemours Inc. Langh Tech Oy AB Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. Shanghai Bluesoul Environmental Technology Co. Ltd. Valmet Wärtsilä Corp. Yara Marine Technologies



Marine Scrubber Market Landscape 2020-2024: Geographic Landscape

North America size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe size and forecast 2019-2024

South America size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Marine Scrubber Market Landscape 2020-2024: Product Segmentation

Hybrid size and forecast 2019-2024

Open loop size and forecast 2019-2024

Others size and forecast 2019-2024

Compliance with MARPOL regulations will drive the marine scrubber market

Air pollution caused by more and more ships sailing each day to different parts of the world is becoming one of the major environmental problems. These emissions lead to the formation of greenhouse gases and global warming, which directly contributes to the depletion of the ozone layers in the atmosphere. NOx and SOx are the two main pollutants released from ships. These pollutants are released in the form of smoke that results from the combustion of fuel. Consequently, the MARPOL Convention was adopted by the International Maritime Organization to address this issue. The convention includes regulations that are aimed at preventing and minimizing pollution from ships, from both unintentional and routine operations. This is driving the installation of marine scrubbers in ships to comply with the emission standards, both as retrofits in old ships and as new installations in newer vessels.

Growth in global seaborne trade An emerging trend in the marine scrubber market

The maritime transport industry carries over three-fourths of global trade by volume. As a result, global seaborne trade has become a steady and strong part of the shipping industry. The increase in the trade of all kinds of commodities and high demand for these goods from consumers are propelling the demand for seaborne trade volumes and maritime transport services. Shipping vessels that sail through various open seas and territorial waters must comply with various emission standards to operate in these specific areas. This is driving the installation of marine scrubbers in shipping vessels.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

MARKET TRENDS

Growth in global seaborne trade

Financial aid for the installation of marine scrubbers

Frequent changes in regulations

