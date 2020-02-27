The Norwegian solar manufacturer is readying the 72-cell version of its Alpha Series heterojunction module for the factory floor.Norwegian solar panel manufacturer REC Group has confirmed it will kick off production of its Alpha 72 Series in May. The new products will build upon the launch of the company's 60-cell Alpha solar panel last year. The high-efficiency, half-cut mono, n-type heterojunction (HJT) module is being billed as the world's highest-powered 72-cell solar panel. The new module series has a reported power output of up to 450 Wp and conversion efficiency of 21.3%. It has a reported ...

