Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A114PL ISIN: GB00BMJ6DW54 Ticker-Symbol: IEA 
Düsseldorf
27.02.20
08:30 Uhr
8,380 Euro
-0,208
-2,42 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
INFORMA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INFORMA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,330
8,502
10:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INFORMA
INFORMA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INFORMA PLC8,380-2,42 %