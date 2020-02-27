Skechers USA Ltd., a subsidiary of Skechers USA, Inc., has been named Men's Footwear Brand of the Year at the 2020 Footwear Industry Awards. Skechers was also highly commended in the Fashion Footwear Brand of the Year category. Organised by Datateam Business Media, publisher of Footwear Today magazine, the Awards celebrate the brands, retailers and professionals at the heart of the footwear market.

"We're incredibly honoured to be named Men's Footwear Brand of the Year. Awards like this really reflect how well the brand is performing and how this category is resonating with consumers more than ever before," said Peter Youell, managing director of Skechers UK and Ireland. "With our latest UK ambassador Jamie Redknapp onboard and with the ongoing support from our retail partners, we're excited to continue this growth bringing in-demand styles and innovative men's product to market for consumers across the UK and around the world."

"We greatly appreciate the support of all of our UK retail partners over the years who have helped make Skechers a perennial brand at the Footwear Industry Awards," said David Weinberg, chief operating officer of Skechers. "Our men's business has been growing year over year in the UK, with double-digit growth in the fourth quarter, thanks to a range of trend-right styles that resonate with consumers. Additionally, we appreciate the recognition for our fashion footwear collections that have been generating buzz globally."

Skechers has continuously been an honouree at the Footwear Industry Awards, including Brand of the Year in 2015, 2016, and 2017. Additionally, Skechers won Ladies' Brand of the Year in 2016 and 2018, Fashion Brand of the Year in 2014 and 2015, Sports Brand of the Year in 2012 and 2013, as well as Leader in Customer Service for 2018 and Children's Brand of the Year in 2019.

Skechers offers two distinct footwear categories: a lifestyle division which offers comfort-focused, trend-right product for men, women and kids, and the Skechers Performance Division for elite athletes and sports enthusiasts.

Styles from the Skechers men's collection, along with collections for women and kids, are available in Skechers retail stores, online at skechers.com, as well as department stores and footwear retailers around the globe.

About Skechers USA Ltd. and Skechers USA, Inc.

Skechers USA Ltd. is an English subsidiary of Skechers USA, Inc. (NYSE:SKX), which is based in Manhattan Beach, California. Skechers designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle footwear for men, women and children, as well as performance footwear for men and women. Skechers footwear is available in the United States and over 170 countries and territories worldwide via department and specialty stores, more than 3,550 Skechers Company-owned and third-party-owned retail stores, and the Company's e-commerce websites. The Company manages its international business through a network of global distributors, joint venture partners in Asia, Israel and Mexico, and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada, Japan, India, and throughout Europe and Latin America. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

