LG SIGNATURE Presents Premium Kitchen Solutions for Fresher Food and Perfectly Chilled Wine

Brand-new Wine Cellar and Bottom-freezer Deliver Optimal Storage Conditions and Seamless Design, Elevating User Convenience and Elegance in the Home

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG SIGNATURE is expanding its ultra-premium appliance lineup with the launch of a new and enhanced wine cellar and sophisticated bottom-freezer. Setting a new standard for refrigeration systems, the two sleek and stylish products employ cutting-edge technologies to guarantee optimal conditions for freshness and flavor preservation.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.prnasia.com/mnr/lg_20200225.shtml

The impressive LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar can hold up to 65 bottles, leveraging the brand's exclusive technologies to create the ideal storage environment for any variety or vintage. Precise Temperature Control combines with the company's Inverter Linear Compressor to keep temperature fluctuations within ±0.5 degrees Celsius[1], ensuring the stable conditions needed to preserve the flavor and texture of wines. The compressor further contributes to this stability by generating a minimal amount of vibration, while Optimal Humidity Control maintains the optimal level of humidity needed. And, thanks to the wine cellar's Multi Temperature Control, users can store several of their favorite varieties at the same time - each in the specific conditions required.

The new LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar also comes with InstaView, which allows users to see what they have stored simply by knocking on the door twice. What's more, the triple-pane mirrored glass of the InstaView door adds another layer of protection for the bottles inside, blocking out damaging UV light to help safeguard the individual taste and aroma of each wine.

Pairing first-class design with state-of-the-art technologies, LG SIGNATURE Bottom-Freezer achieves effortless style and keeps food fresher for longer. At the heart of the fridge's precision temperature control is the Inverter Linear Compressor, which together with LINEAR Cooling - an advanced system that regulates the compressor to reduce temperature fluctuations - extends the freshness of stored items. Meanwhile, the InstaView Door-in-Door feature turns the fridge's glass panel transparent with two gentle knocks, enabling users to see inside the easy-access compartment without opening the door and letting cool air escape. And, with the unique Custom Chill Pantry, a deep, wide and highly-versatile drawer that offers different temperature settings, the new bottom-freezer can accommodate practically any kind of food imaginable.

The latest wine cellar and bottom-freezer from LG SIGNATURE share several innovative, user-friendly features designed expressly to make consumers' lives easier. The Auto Lift Drawer, for instance, rises up at the press of a button, placing its contents within easy reach to save users the hassle of having to bend down. Both products also incorporate the Auto Open Door feature and voice control for simple hands-free access; a convenient solution that users will love when carrying heavy groceries or multiple bottles of wine. Additionally, fully convertible drawers provide exceptional versatility, letting users switch between freezer and fridge mode as needed.

A full stainless steel body complete with a textured, scratch-resistant finish is also something the new models have in common, imbuing both with exceptional durability and an undeniable beauty that will elevate any space. LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar and Bottom-Freezer will be launching globally in major markets starting from March. To learn more about the latest premium lifestyle solutions from LG SIGNATURE, visit www.LGSIGNATURE.com.

[1] Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the wine storage compartment. Applies to LGE model LSR200W. No load and high, middle, low temperature settings. The result may vary in actual usage.

About LG SIGNATURE

LG SIGNATURE is the first ultra-premium brand across multiple product categories from global innovator LG Electronics. Catering to the most discerning consumers, LG SIGNATURE is designed to provide a state-of-the-art living experience that feels pure, sophisticated and luxurious. Combining the very best of everything LG has to offer, the distinctive LG SIGNATURE products were designed with their true essence in mind - streamlined to focus on each product's essential function while maintaining the LG SIGNATURE's modern, signature design. www.LGSIGNATURE.com.