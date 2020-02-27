EXCHANGE NOTICE 2020 27 FEBRUARY 2020 SHARES EFORE PLC: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, AND TRADING AND ISSUER CODES The change of Efore Plc's name to Enedo Plc will be valid in the Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as from 28 February 2020. At the same time Company's trading code will be changed from EFO1V to ENEDO, and the issuer code from EFO to ENEDO. Company's name is Enedo Oyj in Finnish. Updated identifiers New company name: Enedo Plc New trading code: ENEDO New issuer code: ENEDO ISIN code: Before reverse split FI0009900054 and after FI4000415252 Order book ID: 24252 Presuming that the new company name will be entered into the Trade Register in the evening of 27 February 2020. Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services