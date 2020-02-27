Some pressure on local South African profitability and transitory effects of disrupted China supply lead us to reduce our Norcros earnings estimates by 5-8% following a trading update. Management remains firmly in credit for achieving outperformance versus local markets and we expect this to be a recurring feature. The company's share price has retraced to pre UK general election levels now and its P/Es remain in single digits on our revised estimates.

