Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO) Directorate Change 27-Feb-2020 / 09:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. 27 February 2020 Arricano Real Estate Plc (together with its subsidiaries "Arricano") Directorate Change Arricano is pleased to announce yesterday's appointment of George Komodromos as a non-executive Director of the Company with immediate effect. Based in Limassol, Cyprus, George Komodromos is a senior lawyer and head of financial regulation at Nicos Chr. Anastasiades & Partners. As an experienced commercial lawyer George specialises in corporate law. He graduated from the University of Athens and completed a Master of Laws in Commercial Law at Bristol University (UK). Ganna Chubotina, CEO of Arricano, said "We know George well and we are delighted he has agreed to join Arricano. We look forward to working closely with him in the future." George Komodromos, aged 36, is currently a director of Finstream (Cyprus) Limited and Wimpy Investments Limited. There are no further disclosures to be made pursuant to Schedule 2 paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules. George Komodromos does not hold any ordinary shares in the Company. Enquiries: Arricano Real Estate plc Tel: +38 044 594 9471 Ganna Chubotina Nominated Adviser and Broker: Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666 WH Ireland Limited Chris Fielding Financial PR: Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008 Novella Communications Limited Tim Robertson/ Fergus Young ISIN: CY0102941610 Category Code: BOA TIDM: ARO LEI Code: 213800F8AMPULEKXFX22 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 49239 EQS News ID: 984915 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 27, 2020 04:30 ET (09:30 GMT)