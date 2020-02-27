EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.: Golden Predator Announces Up to 96.8% Gold Recovery Using the EnviroLeach Process - Pours 132.23 Oz's Gold Doré

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2020 / EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (the "Company "or "EnviroLeach"), (CSE:ETI)(OTCQB:EVLLF)(FSE:7N2) is pleased to announce the results of the 2019 field testing of EnviroLeach's environmentally-friendly process by Golden Predator Mining Corp. (TSX.V:GPY) at their Yukon processing plant ("Plant").

Eleven test batches totalling 2.034 tonnes of sulfide concentrate from Golden Predator's 3 Aces project were processed in the Company's Secondary Recovery Unit ("SRU") during 2019 using EnviroLeach's patented formula. These 11 initial tests yielded an average of 93.17% recovery of gold with the final 5 test batches yielding an average of 96.8%. The combined tests produced 132.23 ounces (4.113 kg) of gold doré. These tests are a part of the ongoing 5 tonne high grade concentrate sample previously announced on November 12, 2019. These successful results reinforce the reality of cost-effective and environmentally friendly extraction of gold from sulfide concentrates using the EnviroLeach Process.

Janet Lee-Sheriff, CEO of Golden Predator states; "The test processing plant operation including the use of EnviroLeach's formula in the proprietary SRU are examples of Golden Predator's commitment to innovation while operating as a leader in environmental and social responsibility. The results from an alternative to cyanide in our batch unit SRU clearly show commercial opportunity in suitable projects and jurisdictions. When we received the successful results, it altered our course of work at the plant to focus greater time and energy on this new technology. We see commercial applications from this innovative development and expect to provide more information on these opportunities in the near future."

Background

Golden Predator operates the Plant to better understand the metallurgy of the varying types of mineralized material at 3 Aces and to establish better and environmentally friendly ways to process the mineralized rock. The Plant has now demonstrated the ability to recover both coarse-grained gold from a closed system gravity circuit and to extract gold from a sulfide concentrate in an environmentally conscious and efficient manner.

QA/QC Statement

The initial laboratory, pilot scale and production scale testing were successfully conducted at EnviroLeach's facility in Surrey, British Columbia prior to the on-site testing at Golden Predator's Plant. All tests were conducted under the supervision of EnviroLeach and/or Golden Predator personnel. The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jeff Cary, CPG, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and an employee of the Company.

About EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

EnviroLeach Technologies is engaged in the development and commercialization of environmentally friendly formulas and technologies for the treatment of materials in the mining and recycling sectors. Using its proprietary non-cyanide, water-based, neutral pH treatment process EnviroLeach extracts precious metals from ores, concentrates, and E-Waste using only FDA approved additives and ambient temperature water.

Backed by the momentum of a first-class staff of scientists and engineers, tens of thousands individual assays, independent validations and strategic partners and over $20 Million dollars in research and development, EnviroLeach's technology is emerging as the potential new standard for the provision of eco-friendly methods for the hydrometallurgical extraction of precious metals in both the conventional mining and E-Waste sectors. Further information is available on the EnviroLeach web site:https://enviroleach.com

Forward Looking Statements

This News Release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Statements contained herein that are not based on historical or current fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "anticipates," "believes," "may," "continues," "estimates," "expects," and "will" and words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking information may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to our

Research and Development activities, the accuracy of our capital and operating cost estimates; production and processing estimates; the results, the adequacy of EnviroLeach's financial resources and timing of development of ongoing research and development projects, costs and timing of future revenues or profits and adequacy of financial resources. Wherever possible, words such as "plans", "expects", "projects", "assumes", "budget", "strategy", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "targets" and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative forms of any of these terms and similar expressions, have been used to identify forward-looking statements and information. Statements concerning future revenue or earnings estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking information. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the expectations and opinions of EnviroLeach's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise. We do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The CSE has not approved or disapproved of the information contained herein.

Contact Information :

Jason Leikam

EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

info@EnviroLeach.com

SOURCE: EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/578150/Golden-Predator-Announces-Up-to-968-Gold-Recovery-Using-the-EnviroLeach-Process--Pours-13223-Ozs-Gold-Dor