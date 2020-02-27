Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Custodian REIT plc: Director Declaration 27-Feb-2020 / 10:37 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 27 February 2020 Custodian REIT plc ("Custodian REIT" or "the Company") Director Declaration In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), Custodian REIT advises that David Hunter, Non-Executive Chairman of the Company, is expected to be appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of Capital & Regional plc ("C&R") at the conclusion of C&R's Annual General Meeting on 20 May 2020, with David initially joining C&R's board as a non-executive director with effect from 9 March 2020. C&R is a UK real estate investment trust with a GBP1 billion portfolio of in-town dominant community shopping centres. The Chairmanship of C&R is not expected to impact David's ability to allocate sufficient time to the Company to discharge his responsibilities effectively. The Board perceives no material conflicts of interest between the activities of C&R and Custodian REIT due to their divergent property strategies. - Ends - For further information, please contact: Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Nathan Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 Imlach / Ian Mattioli MBE www.custodiancapital.com [1] Numis Securities Limited Hugh Jonathan/Nathan Brown Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numiscorp.com Camarco Ed Gascoigne-Pees Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984 www.camarco.co.uk ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: CREI OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 0 EQS News ID: 984991 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c24dec6d0ea6c746569ddd52de0eca8d&application_id=984991&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

