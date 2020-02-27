Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2020) - Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC Pink: DTII) (the Company) and Passive Security Scan Inc. (the Subsidiary); innovative providers of security technology and systems with broad and diverse applications, are pleased to announce actions on several fronts.

Request by US Department of Homeland Security's TSA for submission and demonstration of our 'Passive Portal' system.

The Company, upon request from the United States Department of Homeland Security's Transportation Security Administration (TSA), regarding a potential 'Passenger Self Screening Systems for Aviation Checkpoints' at US Airports, filed a submission to TSA as requested by the Department.

"The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Office of Procurement Operations in support of the DHS Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) Physical and Cybersecurity Division and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Innovation Task Force (ITF) welcomes your participation at an upcoming Industry Day and on a Request for Information (RFI) focused on Passenger Self-Screening.

The DHS S&T Physical and Cybersecurity Division Apex, Screening at Speed (SaS) Program pursues transformative research and development (R&D) activities that support a future vision for increasing aviation security effectiveness from curb to gate while dramatically reducing wait times and improving the passenger experience. The TSA ITF fosters innovation by integrating key stakeholders to identify and demonstrate emerging solutions that increase security effectiveness and efficiency, improve passenger experience, and deliver solutions that secure the freedom of movement throughout the nation's transportation system.

Together, Apex SaS and ITF are collaborating to develop passenger self-screening systems for demonstration and evaluation focused on improving security and enabling a security experience that passengers can complete independently, at their own pace."

The following Power Point Presentation by DHS/TSA shows a clear potential to integrate our 'Passive Portal' into the Self Screening System. Our 'Passive Portal' Technology, due to its 'Passive Screening Technology' is in the forefront of Walk-Through weapons detectors with awareness for 'Active Screening' with potential harmful effects over time is growing. For example, the European Union announced the banning of all X-Ray type screening devices at Airports.

https://beta.sam.gov/api/prod/opps/v3/opportunities/resources/files/f5fcebd2058248378a233d837e1b5034/download

Marketing:

On January 27, 2020, President Trump signed bipartisan legislation to improve religious groups' security by providing funding to Houses of Worship to combat terror attacks, Privateer, our marketing group, is planning a major market awareness launch, introducing our 'Passive Portal' to Schools, Synagogues, Churches and other public venues, across the United States.

https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/jan/27/trump-signs-bill-improve-religious-groups-security/

Their Church and Synagogue Program is designed as a turn-key program since most of the 350,000 churches and synagogues do not have much experience with security systems. Consequently the Passive Portal Program provides; custom recommended entry configurations, personnel training, suggested procedures for dealing with parishioners coming into the facility and assistance in applying for federal grants to pay for the Passive Portal system and any professional staff that may be retained to operate it. The program is about to be introduced with a massive nationwide PR campaign.

South-East Asia potential:

The Company is preparing the shipment of the first Passive Portal unit to its potential distributor in South-East Asia.

Production:

With arrival and installment of the production equipment at the Rexburg Plant this week, we will complete the production of the first 20 units. Full capacity with one shift is 500 Units per month.

"I am delighted to learn that US Homeland Security is aware of our technology and requested a submission and demonstration of our Passive Portal" said Merrill W. Moses Defense Technologies International Corp.'s President and CEO…. "This could be a major step towards national acceptance of our advanced safety technology and a huge 'win' for our Company. As we will soon become known 'Nationwide' as the best source for a 'harmless' solution to the problem of 'security' for our schools, sporting events, airports and other public venues. This awareness allows us to better demonstrate our 'Safe Healthy" solution to better protect our children... and the public at large from the heightened problem of weapons being brought to our schools and other at-risk public venues".

The Passive Portal uses the 'Earth's Magnetic Fields' with no emissions for detection of dangerous weapons in the educational environment and is extremely safe for any person passing through. Other competing devices use technology with emissions that many parents, teachers and administrators are wary of. The 'Passive Portal' is the state-of-the-art for this security purpose and is significantly less expensive, allowing for more life-saving units to be deployed.

We are pleased to present the Company's Subsidiary's Video Production of the "Passive Portal" the Company's walk-through, passive weapons and metal detector scanner.

Corporate Video: https://youtu.be/rFV6Y1tOdG4

Technical Video: https://youtu.be/uv4EYsjUmL4

For more information on the Passive Security Scan Technology and the Passive Portal, please visit http://www.defensetechnologiesintl.com/

Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are no guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

