Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 857621 ISIN: US9182041080 Ticker-Symbol: VFP 
Tradegate
27.02.20
13:26 Uhr
69,43 Euro
-0,76
-1,08 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
VF CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VF CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
68,10
69,10
13:59
68,29
69,29
13:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VF
VF CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VF CORPORATION69,43-1,08 %