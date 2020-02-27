Formation Group Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, February 27
27 February 2020
FORMATION GROUP PLC
('Formation' or the 'Company')
Result of Annual General Meeting
Formation is pleased to announce that that all the resolutions were duly passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
