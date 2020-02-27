Anzeige
27.02.2020
Formation Group Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, February 27

27 February 2020

FORMATION GROUP PLC

('Formation' or the 'Company')

Result of Annual General Meeting

Formation is pleased to announce that that all the resolutions were duly passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

--ENDS--

Enquiries:

Formation Group plc
Noel O'Carroll - Director		Tel: +44 (0) 20 7920 7590
Peterhouse Capital Limited (Corporate Adviser)
Mark Anwyl and Allie Feuerlein		Tel: +44 (0) 20 7469 0934
