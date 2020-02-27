GO Car Wash Acquires Three Belfonte's Mirror Image Carwash Sites in Kansas City

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2020 / GO Car Wash continues its Kansas City market expansion with the acquisition of three Belfonte's Mirror Image Carwash sites. This acquisition gives GO Car Wash a total of 21 locations in the Kansas City market.

"Belfonte's Mirror Image sites fit perfectly into our growing network of locations within the Kansas City market and we are pleased to add them to the GO Car Wash family," said Darren Skarecky, CEO of GO Car Wash. "As with all our acquisitions, we will rebrand the sites to GO Car Wash and invest heavily in both our teammates with training and the washes with new technology and improved equipment in order to ensure the best customer experience."

Having built a successful business from the ground up with his son, Sal, John Belfonte saw a solid future for the sites within the GO Car Wash network.

"It's exciting to see our business become part of GO Car Wash," said Belfonte. "Our customers will now have over 20 locations to go to throughout the Kansas City market."

Most recently, GO Car Wash completed its acquisition of nine Belfonte's Car Wash sites in Kansas City, which following the acquisition of the three Belfonte's Mirror Image sites, brings GO Car Wash to a total of 25 locations in both Kansas City and Las Vegas.

"GO Car Wash is comprised of industry veterans whose knowledge enables us to incorporate technology that maximizes operational efficiencies to provide exceptional customer service," said Brett Meinberg, chief operating officer at GO Car Wash. "By utilizing License Plate Recognition Technology, our GO Car Wash customers will be able to seamlessly access all of our locations throughout the Kansas City market."

GO Car Wash continues to evaluate acquisitions, partnerships and new site buildouts in regions throughout the country.

"We are excited about the talent which we have added to GO Car Wash from these past two acquisitions. Several of the Belfonte's who helped build these sites over the past 10+ years have joined the GO Car Wash team, providing them a strong career path," said JT Thomson, chief development officer at GO Car Wash. "That is important to our brand, and it's a nice benefit to an acquisition as it strengthens our growing list of leaders who are vital as we continue to expand throughout the country."

GO Car Wash's acquisition of Belfonte's Mirror Image includes two locations in Blue Springs and one in Independence, MO. See the map below for GO Car Wash's locations in the Kansas City market.

Established in 2019, Phoenix-based GO Car Wash is targeting high-quality exterior express car washes, with a multi-pronged growth strategy focused on acquisitions, partnerships and new site buildouts.

# # #

Contacts



GO Car Wash

JT Thomson

JT.Thomson@GOCarWash.com

480-744-0495

Website: www.gocarwash.com

Links

https://gocarwash.com/



SOURCE: GO Car Wash

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/578074/GO-Car-Wash-Acquires-Three-Belfontes-Mirror-Image-Carwash-Sites-in-Kansas-City