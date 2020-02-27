Pepperjam and UpSellit Partner to Make Automated Cross-Channel Consumer Engagement Turnkey for Growth Marketers

Market-leading Ascend™ affiliate cloud platform integration eliminates manual implementation for personalized retargeting campaigns on an outcome-based model

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2020 / Pepperjam, a leading affiliate marketing technology and services provider, today announced its integration with UpSellit. The partnership enables brands to instantly customize and optimize the route to conversion, addressing consumer touchpoints both on-site and off-site. UpSellit joins the company's integrated partner ecosystem, which collectively delivers best-in-class capabilities and rapid integration for growth marketers leveraging Pepperjam's Ascend™ affiliate marketing cloud. Using the UpSellit integration, Ascend™ brands are able to easily target specific demographics, set individual goals, and track real-time performance to increase digital profitability.

"Marketers need to optimize each consumer interaction to increase their conversion propensity," said Mary Anzalone, Vice President of Product at Pepperjam. "With so many potential touchpoints both on-site and off-site, omnipresence grows in both cost and complexity. By integrating with UpSellit, Ascend™ makes data-driven conversion optimization and reengagement on an outcome-based model turnkey.

Pepperjam's integrated partnership enabled global womenswear brand Nicole Miller to easily implement their customized remarketing and retargeting campaigns on a pay-for-performance model. The effortless integration eliminated tech implementation investment and expedited time to revenue for automated cross-channel touchpoints. As a result of the partnership, the brand drove a 3x higher conversion rate and 11% greater return on ad spend with UpSellit than their affiliate program average year to date in 2020.

"Your site visitors aren't all the same," said Jeremy Aaronson, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at UpSellit. Personalized strategies that line up with consumers' on-site behaviors and intent help your brand stand out amidst the noise of the buyer journey. With native designs, dynamic messaging, urgency tactics, unique incentives, and new-to-file lead capture, marketers are able to effectively reengage otherwise lost prospective customers with conversion optimizations that are easily implemented through our turnkey integration with Pepperjam."

For more information on the Ascend™ platform's integrated partner ecosystem, visit Pepperjam.com/integrations.

About Pepperjam

Pepperjam is a performance marketing solutions provider powering growth for marketers seeking a scaled alternative to their primary sales and marketing channels. Ascend™, Pepperjam's cloud-based affiliate marketing lifecycle platform, delivers the category's only fully integrated partner discovery, recruitment, tracking, payment and brand safety solution. Powering over $1B in gross merchandise sales and supported by a comprehensive service team including the category's only in-housing practice, Pepperjam is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pa. and retains offices in NYC, Santa Cruz and Wilkes-Barre. Pepperjam is a portfolio company of Banneker Partners and the Permira Funds. More at https://www.pepperjam.com.

About UpSellit

UpSellit is a remarketing and retargeting provider that designs, develops and optimizes personalized conversion experiences for brands. UpSellit's award-winning technology enables marketers to automate the traditionally manual task of consumer journey optimization and add value to every site visit. Their suite of remarketing and retargeting solutions includes on-site abandonment strategies, email remarketing, SMS and email lead capture, dynamic promotional messaging, behavior-based product recommendations and inventory alerts-all designed to boost revenue with touchpoint personalization.

