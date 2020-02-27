Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2020) - Izotropic Corporation (CSE: IZO) (OTC Pink: IZOZF) (FSE: 1R3) ("Izotropic" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update regarding early stage commercialization action plans to bring its globally licensed breast CT technology to market.

The first initiative underway includes collaborative design and engineering of the commercial model and preparation for manufacturing and submission for FDA approval and European CE Mark.

The second is a near-term initiative that includes proposals and presentations to early-adopter hospitals and medical organizations who have expressed interest in the Company's breast CT technology. The primary objective is to begin securing important collaborative relationships with major customers, to obtain product orders, support FDA procedural requirements, and to establish framework and in-hospital practices for the integration and day to day use of breast CT. The Company believes securing early collaborations with well-known hospital and medical organizations will set the stage for rapid adoption of breast CT and further validate the Company's technology.

Other updates include recent additional listings on the Berlin, Tradegate, and Stuttgart Stock Exchanges and along with the listing in Frankfurt are under the symbol "1R3" (WKN: A2JNLV). The Company's shares continue to be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "IZO" and on the OTC Markets under the symbol "IZOZF".

The Company also advises that DTC has activated the Fast Automated Securities Transfer Program (FAST), which eliminates the movement of physical securities by allowing agents to act as custodians for DTC. DTC participants shall now see the security as a FAST security.

This is an exciting time for the Company as it moves into the commercialization phase after years of breast CT technology research and development at UC Davis Medical Center. The Company is pleased to further expand access to Izotropic shares with the DTC FAST accreditation as well as listing its securities on additional European stock exchanges to broaden its exposure to investors and generate awareness for its technology and mandates. It is critical that the Company continues to increase its activities and engagement with both European investors and Scientific communities in Europe, as Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and France have the highest rates of breast cancer in the world according to the World Cancer Research Fund.

Robert Thast

Chief Executive Officer

About Izotropic Corp.

Izotropic Corporation and its wholly owned U.S. operating subsidiary, Izotropic Imaging Corp. have been established to commercialize the next generation of breast imaging technology for early diagnosis of breast cancer. The Izotropic Breast CT Imaging System produces high resolution breast images in 3D. A single 10 second breast CT scan acquires approximately 500 images, without painful breast compression, providing radiologists with fully 3D viewing of the scanned breast. Mammography scanning requires compression of the breast between 2 imaging plates, resulting in 2D images.

The Company has the exclusive license from the University of California, Davis (UC Davis) to commercialize the technology developed by principal founder and Company director Dr. John M. Boone and researchers at UC Davis. The license includes all intellectual property, trade secrets, patents and patent-pending applications that are the foundation of the Company's breast CT imaging platform.

Approximately $20 million in research funding and over 15 years of research and development have been invested in developing this groundbreaking breast CT imaging technology. Research includes a current, fully funded $2.9M U.S. clinical trial at UC Davis Medical Center.

The Company founders believe that this technology will be a disruptive entry to the market, overcoming many of the challenges faced by existing breast imaging modalities.

Phone: 1-833-IZOCORP

Email: info@izocorp.com

Website: izocorp.com

