GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.02.2020 | 13:53
Hexagon Composites ASA: Mobile Pipeline order for Renewable Natural Gas in the UK

Hexagon Mobile Pipeline, a business of Hexagon Composites, has been awarded an order for two X-STORE modules in the United Kingdom.

Hexagon's Mobile Pipeline modules will transport Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) from the production site to the gas grid. The facility represents the future of sustainable clean energy power generation leaving zero waste and enabling a circular economy.

"RNG projects are emerging all over the world. Even then, less than one percent of the available supply is being utilized", says Miguel Raimao, Vice President Mobile Pipeline. "Its potential to cost effectively mitigate greenhouse gas emissions is tremendous. Not only does it displace petroleum fuels, but in many cases, it eliminates harmful methane emissions. Mobile Pipeline modules are a key enabler for transporting this zero-carbon fuel to the gas grid and industrial users."

Deliveries of the X-STORE modules are scheduled for the second quarter of 2020.

For more information:
Miguel Raimao, Vice President, Mobile Pipeline
Telephone: +1 402 470 5000| miguel.raimao@hexagongroup.com

Hiva Ghiri, Vice President Investor Relations, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongrooup.com

About Hexagon Composites
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transport and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.

Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
