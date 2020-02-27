GreenKey's environment includes pre-trained financial language models that understand Wall Street jargon. Customers can build workflow automation and insight generation without having to write code.

GreenKey (GK), creator of natural language processing (NLP) workflows for the financial markets, has released its "Focus Studio" application. Focus Studio enables financial market professionals to leverage NLP on their desktop, to find client insights within emails, instant messages and phone calls to cope with increasing amounts of conversational data. The highlighted insights are delivered as daily reports or used to power real-time automation such as form population, CRM entry and chat bots.

GreenKey's Focus Studio leverages an extensive library of over 30 pre-trained financial language models, each recognizes complex financial jargon such as quotes and trades within client conversations stored in text or audio. The pre-trained models include products across global fixed income, credit, equities, FX and commodity markets.

"NLP is enabling a wave of automation and insight generation across various sales, trading and investment management workflows," said Anthony Tassone, GK Founder and CEO. "Releasing our NLP model-building environment for the desktop enables our customers to much more easily create automation with the insights found in their client conversations, enabling them to significantly improve efficiencies in the way they service their customers."

Focus Studio is a comprehensive, flexible ecosystem of tools, models and community resources that let users build and deploy NLP-powered workflows on premise or in the cloud. The most popular use cases include customer inquiry reports, classifying customer relationship reports, CRM dictation of notes and call document summarization.

GreenKey is offering a limited time 14-day free trial of the Focus Studio cloud.

To request a free trial, please visit https://greenkeytech.com/try-gk/

About GreenKey

GreenKey Technologies (GK) is the creator of a patented speech recognition (ASR) and natural language processing (NLP) platform that recognizes complex jargon across real-time audio and text sources and transforms them into actionable insights. GK converts disparate communications streams into structured data tools that help banks, trading firms and emergency services operators automate complex workflows. Based in Chicago with offices in New York and London, GK is the premier insights recognition solution for global financial markets. For more information, please visit greenkeytech.com.

