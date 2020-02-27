SHL Wins Five Awards Across Greater China and Singapore

HR Technology Leaders Throughout Asia Recognize SHL For Best Assessment Provider, Great Workplace For HR Services, Best Solution And Best Psychometric Testing Provider

SHANGHAI, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SHL, the global leader in talent innovation, continued to build momentum in one of its highest-growth markets, winning five awards across Asia in November and December 2019. Each award recognized SHL for its leadership in the industry as an employer or for the company's talent solutions.

Human Resource Online produced a special edition of its publication HR Vendors of the Year 2019, showcasing the best-in-class HR service providers of Singapore, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. SHL was honored as Best Psychometric Testing Provider in Singapore and Best Psychometric Testing Provider in Hong Kong.

China's leading HR management think tank, HR Flag, presented SHL with one of its Innovation Awards, naming SHL's Leader Edge as a Best Solution in 2020. In addition, HR Flag's Employer Branding Institute recognized SHL as one of the Great Workplace of HR Services Industry in China for 2020.

Finally, Top HR, a leading HR professional publication in China, hosted its HR Pioneer Awards in China and honored SHL as the Best Assessment Company of the Year in Greater China.

"We are humbled and honored by the recognition in these five awards," said Arthur Rassias, SHL's Chief Revenue Officer. "It reflects the strong commitment SHL has in Asia to provide the best talent solutions available, and help businesses grow the workforces they need to be successful."

The awards come amid SHL's recent acquisition of Aspiring Minds as well as a strategic partnership with IBM Kenexa announced earlier this month, continuing to position SHL as the leading global provider of Talent Solutions on the market.

