GFT Adds Security and Application Development Specializations to Google Cloud Technology Accreditations and Increases Number of In-house Google Cloud Certified Engineers to Over 250

LONDON and NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GFT, a global IT engineering and technology firm with a strong track-record in the financial services industry, continues to boost its cloud competences: The firm now retains over 250 Google Cloud fully certified engineers among its total of 500 experts covering all major cloud technologies. Another major step are two new Google Cloud specializations: Security and Application Development, alongside the firm's recognized Data Analytics capabilities. The Google Cloud partner program is designed to provide Google Cloud customers with fast and easy access to a group of qualified partners with a high level of technical proficiency and proven success across a variety of specialized solution and service areas.

The Security specialization enables GFT to deliver highly efficient workflows and ensures secure and compliant customer data across the enterprise. The Application Development accreditation demonstrates the firm's proven expertise in building cloud-native business applications. Each category represents a key IT area in which the firm is now uniquely positioned to help their rapidly expanding Google Cloud based clients to conduct smarter business, faster than ever before.

Soheil Negahbani, GFT's Head of the Cloud Engineering Practice in North America commented: "Achieving our three Google Cloud approved specializations was no easy task and each were hard won projects. To acquire them, the firm underwent a rigorous technical assessment, which included employing many more certified Google Cloud experts and demonstrating repeatable client success. As part of the process, GFT also created an investment plan designed to support the ongoing development of each specialization area which will ensure we remain fully aligned with fast changing technology and business requirements."

Negahbani continued, "To support our accreditation goals and to service an influx of inbound enquiries, our number of Google Cloud certified engineers currently exceeds 250 and continues to rise. GFT is now one of very few firms recognized by Google Cloud globally who can provide the 'hard-to-find' Google Cloud skills and experience required to help clients navigate an accelerated and successful cloud migration journey. Watch this space - there is much more to come."

David Collins, GFT Board Executive Member and Managing Director of GFT's Atlantic region commented: "These specializations are highly respected across all industries and further reinforce GFT's role as a strategic Google Cloud partner. With losses caused by software failures to date estimated to be in the trillions of dollars and the value of the applications development sector alone expected to exceed US$46.2 billion by 2023*, the opportunities these accreditations represent for our business is unprecedented." Collins explained: "As a result of our independently validated Google Cloud capabilities, we are uniquely positioned to help firms reverse ongoing software failure rates, better support their technology modernization programs and accelerate cloud migration."

Collins also highlighted that GFT's ongoing Google Cloud certified engineer recruitment drive demonstrates the firm's commitment to ensuring that they have a deep pool of specialized technical expertise and know-how readily available. "This is already enabling us to proactively support the diverse needs of a fast growing client base across the financial services arena as well as those within the new and developing business sectors in which we operate," Collins concluded.

GFT draws on extensive knowledge of the financial sector, to advise the world's leading financial institutions and develop bespoke IT solutions - from banking applications and trading systems to the implementation and support of complete platforms. The modernization of core banking systems and mainframe modernization are some of the core services delivered by a global team of experts.

