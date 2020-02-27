The Duomax V and Tallmax V panels are equipped with glass-glass and glass-backsheet frames, respectively. Both offer a reported 21% efficiency and orders will be taken from the second quarter on. Trina plans to have a combined 5 GW of annual production capacity for the products this year.Chinese panel maker Trina Solar has launched two new PERC monocrystalline bifacial solar modules, each with a reported power output of 500 W. The Duomax V has a glass-glass structure and the Tallmax V features a glass-backsheet frame. With Trina reporting a conversion efficiency of 21% for each product, the modules ...

