MJ Harvest, Inc. Completes Up-Listing To OTCQB And Registers Shares For Selling Security Holders On Form S-1

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2020 / MJ Harvest, Inc. (OTCQB:MJHI) ("MJHI") announces that its up-listing application was approved, and the company's shares began trading on OTCQB effective February 26, 2020. In addition, the Company has completed an S-1 registration statement for selling security holders which was declared effective on January 9, 2020. With the completion of the S-1 Registration Statement, the Company now files reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the 1934 Act.

"Management expects that the combination of the S-1 Registration Statement and the OTCQB listing will help to establish a more active trading market for the Company's securities and will allow an easier road for our shareholders to open trading accounts and access the markets for our securities," said CEO Patrick Bilton. The OTCQB market listing now allows our S-1 registered shares to trade at market. Previously, the Company's securities were listed on the OTC Pink Market.

For the remainder of 2020, the Company will focus on capital formation, expansion of existing business lines and acquisitions of business opportunities.

Additional information on our Company is available at www.mjharvestinc.com, and you can visit www.procannagro.com for our current product line. Check back soon for other new and exciting announcements.

About MJ Harvest:

MJ Harvest acquires and markets products and technologies that are designed to benefit growers and processors in the horticultural and agricultural industries. We market our patented debudder and other products primarily through Procannagro.com, a professionally designed and maintained web-based marketing. We are currently building our product lines and distribution channels. Please contact us if you have a product or technology that would benefit from an enhanced marketing program and international distribution channels.

