Barksdale Capital Corp. Announces Name Change

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2020 / Barksdale Capital Corp. ("Barksdale" or the "Company") (TSXV:BRO)(OTCQB:BRKCF) announces that effective on or about March 3, 2020, the Company will undergo a name change to Barksdale Resources Corp.

The Company's stock will continue to trade under the symbol "BRO" on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and "BRKCF" on the OTCQB in the USA. The name change is subject to final acceptance of the TSXV. Pursuant to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and the articles of the Company, the change of name has been approved by the Company's board of directors and shareholder approval for the name change is not required. In addition, no action on the part of existing shareholders or holders of certificates representing common shares of the Company is required in connection with the change of name.

The Company has also granted incentive stock options to its directors, employees and consultants, exercisable to purchase up to 621,528 common shares in the capital of the Company until February 26, 2023 at an exercise price of $0.365 per share. The incentive stock options were granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

Barksdale Capital Corp. is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, that is focused on the acquisition and exploration of highly prospective base metal projects in the United States. Barksdale's portfolio of assets is located within a world-class base metal district in southern Arizona and is surrounded by some of the world's largest mining companies.

ON BEHALF OF BARKSDALE CAPITAL CORP

Rick Trotman

President, CEO and Director

720-447-7705

Rick@barksdalecapital.com

Terri Anne Welyki

Vice President of Communications

778-238-2333

TerriAnne@barksdalecapital.com

For more information please phone 778-558-7145, email info@barksdalecapital.com or visit www.BarksdaleCapital.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Barksdale Capital Corp.

