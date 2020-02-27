Manitex International Inc.: Manitex International, Inc. to Participate in 32nd Annual Roth OC Growth Conference on March 16, 2020

BRIDGEVIEW, IL / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2020 / Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX), a leading international provider of truck and knuckle boom cranes, today announced it will participate in the 32nd Annual Roth OC Growth Conference on March 15-17, 2020, being held at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Dana Point, California.

Steve Filipov, Chief Executive Officer of Manitex International and Laura Yu, Chief Financial Officer, will be available for 1/1 meetings for the entirety of the day of March 16, 2020, to provide an update on the company's exciting global growth plans.

Investors are encouraged to contact their Roth representative for more information on the conference and for scheduling meetings, or contact Peter Seltzberg, Investor Relations for additional information on Manitex International, Inc.

About Manitex International, Inc.

Manitex International, Inc. is a leading worldwide provider of highly engineered mobile cranes (truck mounted straight-mast and knuckle boom cranes, industrial cranes, rough terrain cranes and railroad cranes), truck mounted aerial work platforms and specialized industrial equipment. Our products, which are manufactured in facilities located in the USA and Europe, are targeted to selected niche markets where their unique designs and engineering excellence fill the needs of our customers and provide a competitive advantage. We have consistently added to our portfolio of branded products and equipment both through internal development and focused acquisitions to diversify and expand our sales and profit base while remaining committed to our niche market strategy. Our brands include Manitex, PM, MAC, PM-Tadano, Oil & Steel, Badger, Sabre, and Valla.

CONTACT:

Manitex International, Inc.

Steve Filipov

Chief Executive Officer

(708) 237-2054

sfilipov@manitex.com

Darrow Associates, Inc.

Peter Seltzberg, Managing Director

Investor Relations

(516) 419-9915

pseltzberg@darrowir.com

SOURCE: Manitex International Inc.

