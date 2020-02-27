Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: NZNP) today announced that it has been recognized as one of the 2020 Best Workplaces in Ireland, ranking 13th in the small company category. This is the first year that Horizon has been named to the Ireland list.

"We take tremendous pride in being named a top workplace by Great Place to Work Ireland," said Timothy Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. "This award reflects our strong commitment to our talented Ireland-based employees who provide significant contributions across our company, as well as our dedication to the Dublin community where we live and work."

The Great Place to Work Ireland list is compiled through a robust employee survey and a culture audit assessment of each company's policies and practices.

About Horizon

Horizon is focused on researching, developing and commercializing medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare and rheumatic diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, please visit www.horizontherapeutics.com, follow us @HorizonNews on Twitter, like us on Facebook or explore career opportunities on LinkedIn.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work Ireland is part of a global network of culture consultants, with offices in 48 countries using an established methodology to publish lists at country, regional, and global levels. The best known of these is the Fortune 100 list of Best Companies to Work For in the United States. Our media partner in Ireland is The Irish Times, who develop the annual Best Workplaces Special Report.

The full 2020 lists of organizations and award winners, as well as rankings from previous years, are available at https://www.greatplacetowork.ie/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200227005298/en/

Contacts:

Ireland Media:

Ray Gordon

Gordon MRM

ray@gordonmrm.ie

U.S. Media Contact:

Geoff Curtis

Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs Chief Communications Officer

media@horizontherapeutics.com