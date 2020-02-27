The animal transportation market is poised to grow by USD 1.55 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200227005376/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Animal Transportation Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 154-page report with TOC on "Animal Transportation Market Analysis Report by Type (Livestock, Pets, and Others), by Geographic Segmentation (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-animal-transportation-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increased demand for animals from slaughterhouses and dairy industry. In addition, the increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) in the logistics industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the animal transportation market.

The increase in consumption of meat, beef, poultry and dairy products resulting from high penetration of food and hospitality sector is propelling the need for safe transportation of animals. Top meat consuming countries of the world include China, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Russia, the USA, and Japan. The increase in consumption of various dairy products such as milk, and eggs is also leading to growing demand for livestock in slaughterhouses and dairy industry. Vendors in the market need to ensure the safety and hygiene of livestock during their transportation. This mandates the need to ensure enough space, ventilation, and food during transit to ensure the transportation of healthy livestock. Thus, the increased demand for animals from slaughterhouses and dairy industry is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Animal Transportation Market Companies:

American Airlines Inc.

American Airlines Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Priority Parcel Service, ExpediteFS, ExpediteTC, EZBook, and ConfirmedFS. The company offers a wide range of animals transporting services for live animals through air.

Amerijet International Inc.

Amerijet International Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Shipping and Charters. The company offers a wide range of shipping services of live animals, also offers Airport To-Door service.

DSV AS

DSV AS is headquartered in Denmark and operates under various business segments, namely Air and Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers a wide range of logistics services for live animals through air, sea, and road.

EMO Trans Inc.

EMO Trans Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Air Services, Ocean Services, and Others. The company offers solutions for shipping or relocating live animals throughout all corners of the globe.

FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services. The company offers a wide range of logistics services through FedEx Charters.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Animal Transportation Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Livestock

Pets

Others

Animal Transportation Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Finished Vehicles Logistics Market- Global Finished Vehicles Logistics Market by transportation mode (road, rail, sea, and air) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Logistics Market- Global Logistics Market by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and end-user (consumer goods, automotive, food and beverage, healthcare, and others).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200227005376/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com