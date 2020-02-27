InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE: INXN), a leading European provider of carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centre services, today announced that InterXion shareholders voted to approve all proposals related to the Company's pending strategic stock-for-stock combination with Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: DLR) at its Extraordinary General Meeting held earlier today.

"We are pleased that our shareholders have shown their strong support for our pending combination with Digital Realty. The vote today was an important step in the process of bringing together two leading companies to create an even more significant global competitor in the data centre services business. We encourage our shareholders to tender into Digital Realty's exchange offer," said David Ruberg, InterXion's Chief Executive Officer. "InterXion looks forward to working with Digital Realty to complete the transaction and begin delivering the significant benefits that we believe the combination of our two companies will provide to all stakeholders."

The proposals voted on and approved by InterXion shareholders at the EGM were in respect to customary Dutch transaction formalities to be taken following the completion of the exchange offer, which enable Digital Realty to become the owner of all of InterXion's business operations after successfully completing the exchange offer.

As outlined in the Company's Schedule 14D-9, a subsidiary of Digital Realty commenced a tender offer to acquire all of InterXion's issued and outstanding ordinary shares in exchange for 0.7067 shares of Digital Realty common stock for each InterXion ordinary share. This exchange is subject to a minimum tender of at least 80% of InterXion's outstanding ordinary shares, which minimum may be reduced to 66 2/3% by Digital Realty in accordance with the terms of the Purchase Agreement. The Schedule 14D-9 includes a recommendation from InterXion's Board of Directors that shareholders tender into Digital Realty's exchange offer and is available at https://investors.interxion.com/egm.

InterXion and Digital Realty expect that the transaction will close in the first half of 2020, subject to completion of certain regulatory conditions, completion of the exchange offer and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

Guggenheim Securities is acting as financial advisor and rendered a fairness opinion to InterXion, and Moelis Company also rendered a fairness opinion to InterXion. Debevoise Plimpton LLP and Greenberg Traurig, LLP (Amsterdam) are acting as legal advisors to InterXion.

About InterXion

InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE: INXN) is a leading provider of carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centre services in Europe, serving a wide range of customers through more than 50 data centres in 11 European countries. InterXion's uniformly designed, energy efficient data centres offer customers extensive security and uptime for their mission-critical applications. With over 700 connectivity providers, 21 European Internet exchanges, and most leading cloud and digital media platforms present across its footprint, InterXion has created connectivity, cloud, content and finance hubs that foster growing customer communities of interest. For more information, please visit www.interxion.com.

