Chubb appoints Dawn Miller as Country President for Switzerland

ZURICH, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced the appointment of Dawn Miller as the insurer's new Country President for Switzerland. Subject to regulatory approval, the appointment is effective 1 March.

In this role, Dawn will be responsible for further establishing and growing Chubb's insurance business in Switzerland. She will be based in Zurich and report to Adam Clifford, Chubb's Division President for Continental Europe. Dawn will take over the position from Florian Eisele, who has been appointed Senior Vice President Director Accident & Health (A&H) for Continental Europe.

Dawn was previously Senior Vice President - Middle Market, Small Commercial, Industry Practices and Distribution for Chubb Continental Europe and a member of the Continental Europe Executive Leadership Team in Paris. She has more than 25 years of experience in senior international positions in the insurance industry. Prior to joining Chubb in 2018, she was President/CEO of Axa Insurance Company in the United States. She has also held other leadership roles in Europe, the Middle East and the United States for AIG and Willis Towers Watson.

Adam Clifford, Division President for Continental Europe, Chubb said:

"We are very pleased that we have been able to fill the position of Country President for Switzerland with this well-deserved internal promotion for Dawn Miller. Dawn is a driven and analytical senior leader and she will bring energy and entrepreneurship to our Swiss business. Dawn joins Chubb Switzerland at a time of growth and she will help to continue this upward trajectory by using the full power of our underwriting capabilities to serve the many and changing needs of our clients and brokers."

