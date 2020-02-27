Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2020) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTC: MCREF) (Metals Creek or "the company") announces that the company has acquired through staking a 100% interest in the five prospective PGM-Cu-Ni targets totaling 1851 hectares (ha) northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

The Falls Lake Platinum Group Minerals (PGM) project is located approximately 50 kilometers (km) northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario in the Escape Lake area. This area has recently seen extensive PGM-Cu-Ni exploration resulting in the discovery and delineation of magmatic sulfide mineralization associated with mafic-ultramafic intrusions in close proximity to major structural breaks. The Thunder Bay North (TBN) and Escape Lake Projects has recently been optioned to Regency Gold Corp. (See Benton News Release October 10, 2019). Drill results include a down hole intercept of 46.65m with 5.27 grammes per tonne (g/t) Pt and 4.55 g/t Pd with 1.154% Cu and 0.465% Ni (See Benton Resources news release July 2, 2019). The Escape Lake area has seen significant success in PGM-Cu-Ni exploration over the last few years, including North American Palladium's (Partnered with Transition Metals) Sunday Lake Project located approximately 28km west of the TBN. North American Palladium continues to expand on the recent discovery of magmatic sulfide mineralization within the Sunday Lake intrusion. Historically, the Escape Lake area has not seen any significant sustained exploration activity for PGM mineralization until the discovery of magmatic sulfides on the Thunder Bay North Project. Recently the area has seen significantly more exploration activity however remains vastly underexplored for PGM-Cu-Ni style mineralization and holds high exploration potential for the discovery for additional magmatic style sulfide mineralization.

The five recently staked claim blocks that comprise the Falls Lake PGM project exhibit discrete magnetic signatures similar to that of the magmatic conduits present on the TBN project which host the PGM-Cu-Ni mineralization. Also associated with the recently staked claim blocks are lake sediment anomalies which exhibit similar profiles and pathfinder elements to the lake sediment anomalies present within the area of the magmatic sulfide mineralization at the TBN project as well as structural breaks proximal to these prospective anomalies.

The closest Metals Creek claim block to the TBN project contains a portion of the Greenwich Lake Intrusive Complex which is interpreted to be a part of the same magmatic conduit system which hosts the TBN mineralization and ties on to their current land holdings.

One discrete anomaly west of Sunday Lake also exhibits a strong reversely polarized magnetic signature indicative of a potential mafic-ultramafic intrusion which is analogous to the mafic-ultramafic intrusions that also host the TBN and Sunday Lake zones. Based on research to date, this anomaly has not seen any PGM-Cu-Ni exploration work performed to date.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares states "Metals Creek is fortunate in that our VP Exploration, Michael MacIsaac, held various positions including Exploration Manager with North American Palladium (Lac Des Iles Mines) from 1998 to 2008 and MEK's Senior Project Geologist Don Heerema was an exploration Geologist at NAP from 2002 to 2008. Both Geologists have extensive PGM-Cu-Ni experience and were instrumental in a number of the discoveries at NAP including the Offset Zone. Management believes that the TBN and Sunday Lake discoveries are forming the basis of a new PGM-Cu-Ni camp. MEK personnel will continue to compile historic data and once field season arrives, the company plans to map and prospect these claim blocks."

Michael MacIsaac, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Corporation and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corporation, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF). In addition, Metals Creek has signed an agreement with Newmont Corporation, where Metals Creek can earn a 100% interest in the past producing Dona Lake Gold Project in the Pickle Lake Ming District of Ontario.

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Company at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO

Metals Creek Resources Corp

telephone: (709)-256-6060

fax: (709)-256-6061

email: astares@metalscreek.com

MetalsCreek.com

Twitter.com/MetalsCreekRes

Facebook.com/MetalsCreek

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52853