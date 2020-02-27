American Battery Metals Corporation Comments on Democrat Presidential Primary Question Regarding Renewables

Sustainability and Environmentally Friendly Are Guiding Principles Behind the Company's Advanced Extraction and Battery Recycling Technology

INCLINE VILLAGE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2020 / American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the "Company"), an American-owned advanced extraction and battery recycling technology company with great mineral resources in Nevada, today addressed critical mineral resource projects and renewable energy, as discussed in the recent Democrat presidential primary debate held in Nevada on February 19, 2020.

During the debate, moderator John Ralston brought up the issue with Democrat contender Senator Elizabeth Warren. Ralston stated, "The tension here in this state (Nevada) is between people who want renewable energy and people who want conservation on public lands. You've got to have lithium, you've got to have copper for renewable energy. How do you do that?"

Warren responded, "If we need to make exceptions because there are specific minerals that we've got to have access to, then we locate those and we do it not in a way that just is about the profits of giant industries, but in a way that is sustainable for the environment."

Doug Nickle, Head of Business Development and Government Affairs for American Battery Metals Corporation, commented, "The United States must take a forward-thinking, measured approach as the country seeks to break its reliance on foreign sources of critical minerals. Smart, sustainable mining practices are not mutually exclusive to wise conservation policies. At American Battery Metals Corporation, we are committed to environmentally friendly resource production and extraction of the critical metals that are necessary to fuel the energy transition to electric vehicles. Sustainability guides us in everything we do."

The United States is contending with the economic and national security implications that necessitate the development of new domestic sources of the materials required for renewable energy systems. Nickle, continued, "American Battery Metals Corporation is not only advancing its primary source projects, but is also taking immediate steps to address the e-waste challenges and opportunities presented by end of life lithium-ion batteries from consumer electronics and electric vehicles. Recycling scrap and end of life lithium-ion batteries is simply "re-mining" of a known source of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese. It's profitable, sustainable, and provides a solution to a growing e-waste challenge. Every element we recycle and redeploy from a lithium-ion battery is one less unit that needs to be acquired through primary source mining."

As the electric vehicle and energy storage markets grow, American Battery Metals Corporations continues to execute on its fully integrated, closed-loop supply chain strategy.

American Battery Metals Corporation

American Battery Metals Corporation (www.batterymetals.com) (OTCQB:ABML) is an American-owned, advanced extraction and battery recycling technology company based in Nevada. The company is focused on its lithium-ion battery recycling and resource production projects in Nevada, with the goal of becoming a substantial domestic supplier of battery metals to the rapidly growing electric vehicle and battery storage markets.

For more information, please visit: www.batterymetals.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the expected project economics for Western Nevada Basin (Railroad Valley), including estimates of life of mine, average production, cash costs, AISC, initial CAPEX, sustaining CAPEX, pre-tax IRR, pre-tax NPV, net cash flows and recovery rates, the impact of self-mining versus contract mining, the timing to obtain necessary permits, the submission of the project for final investment approval and the timing of initial gold production after investment approval and full financing, metallurgy and processing expectations, the mineral resource estimate, expectations regarding the ability to expand the mineral resource through future drilling, ongoing work to be conducted at the Western Nevada Basin (Railroad Valley), and the potential results of such efforts, the potential commissioning of a Pre-Feasibility study and the effects on timing of the project, are "forward-looking statements." Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information, unfavorable exploration results, inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices, final investment approval and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2019. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

Contact Information

p775-473-4744

info@batterymetals.com

SOURCE: American Battery Metals Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/578135/American-Battery-Metals-Corporation-Comments-on-Democrat-Presidential-Primary-Question-Regarding-Renewables