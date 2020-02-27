Perk Labs Inc.: Perk Hero Officially Starts Public Beta Testing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2020 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK / OTCQB:GLNNF / FKT:GJT) ("Perk" or the "Company") the parent company of Perk Hero, the all-in-one mobile ordering, payments and loyalty app, announced today that the Company is closer to launching its innovative customer loyalty and payment platform. Now, just one step away from the official launch, the company has selected approximately 50 beta testers and will provide them with the opportunity to explore the main features of the platform in beta mode at live locations, including one non-restaurant venue.

The goal of this closed beta testing is to achieve the highest quality standards once Perk Hero is officially launched next month.

Perk Labs successfully rebranded to Perk Hero from Glance Pay earlier this month, unveiling a new website and will be gradually transitioning Glance Pay customers over to the new platform. The new brand is rolling out key features of its new and improved mobile payment and loyalty infrastructure under the new brand, in line with the Company's stated road map.

"We are pleased to announce that existing Glance Pay customers as well as new beta testers are showing a keen interest in beta testing of our new platform," said Perk Labs' CEO Jonathan Hoyles. "It is already proving to be well-received and feedback has been positive."

"Since our customer loyalty platform has a dual sided value proposition that targets both merchants and users, we strategically selected testers that represent our target markets. Our beta end users include university students in the 18 to 25 year old demographic and our beta merchants operate in retail environments that resemble what Perk Hero will face when customers start using it at launch."

Beta testers will test all available features and report bugs, such as interface issues, problems with order execution, data issues, and anything else that, in the tester's view, needs improvement or change.

"We decided on closed beta tests because they are easier to manage and the quality of feedback tends to be better," explained Hoyles. "We are closely monitoring the feedback that we receive from our beta test and updating our platform in real time. We are now at a stage where we are putting the final polish and finishing touches on our user experience."

As Perk Hero gets closer to commercial launch, we are also preparing to activate new social media channels. As part of our go-to-market plan, we intend to use all social media platforms and different types of media including short-form mobile videos and augmented reality, which our target users enjoy interacting with.

The Company expects to soon provide a further update on the details of its new symbol and trading dates on the OTCQB and FKT.

The Company's new websites are available at www.perklabs.io and www.perkhero.com and stakeholders can read about the Company's strategy and ongoing advancements in technology on the company blog, which can be viewed at https://medium.com/@perk_labs.

