The adhesive tapes market is expected to grow by USD 17.02 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200227005371/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Adhesive Tapes Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The global construction industry has grown tremendously over the last few years. This is attributed to increasing population, growing economies in emerging countries, increasing government investments in large-scale infrastructure projects such as railways and highways, and the rising number of public-private partnerships for infrastructure development. The growth in the construction industry stimulates the demand for adhesive tapes, which are used for sealing, bonding, and filling gaps in internal glazing and partition systems. They help in the permanent bonding of metal frames to glass in interior and exterior curtain wall systems. Thus, the growing construction industry will be a key factor for the growth of the adhesive tapes market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40907

As per Technavio, the increased demand for eco-friendly products will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Adhesive Tapes Market: Increased Demand for Eco-Friendly Products

The traditional raw materials that are used to manufacture tapes harm the soil and affect the ecological balance. Therefore, the preference for environment-friendly adhesive tapes is growing rapidly, particularly in developed countries such as the US, Canada, and Germany. These tapes help manufacturers reduce their carbon footprint. They are recyclable and biodegradable and made from recycled materials. These tapes do not contain hydrocarbons or solvents that harm the environment or the user. Thus, the increased demand for eco-friendly products will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"Increased use of silicon adhesives in adhesive tapes and the increased adoption of sustainable product manufacturing by vendors will have a significant impact on the growth of the smart office solutions market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Adhesive Tapes Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the adhesive tapes market by materials (polypropylene, paper, polyvinyl chloride and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America).

The APAC region led the adhesive tapes market in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, South America and MEA. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to rapid growth of end-user industries such as consumer durables, automotive, and construction in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Materials

Polypropylene

Paper

Polyvinyl chloride

Others

Geographic Segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200227005371/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/