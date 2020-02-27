The Best CRM Software Quadrant Score of 2020 Announced by 360Quadrants

CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce, Hubspot, and Freshworks have been listed as Visionary Leaders in the Best CRM Software segment on 360Quadrants.

CRM Software streamlines company interactions, relationships, and analytics with current and potential customers. It helps businesses to organize and access customer data effectively. CRM software acts as a single platform for sales, marketing, and customer support personnel to work together and streamline processes, policies, and people. The key objectives of CRM software include collecting up-to-date customer and prospect information and making sure that interactions with the company are pleasant.

Customer relationship management software is used to automate marketing, sales, and support processes, provide a consistently superior experience to customers, and lower business costs. CRM tools help businesses understand customer needs, predict the moves of prospects, and use this information to enhance profitability. Choosing the right CRM software helps companies improve their offerings and operations across the board.

Get Free Software Comparison @https://www.360quadrants.com/software/crm-software

360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, has released a quadrant on Best CRM Software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. 360Quadrants combines inputs from industry experts, buyers, and vendors, and conducts extensive secondary research-inclusive of annual reports, company press releases, investor presentations, white papers, and various directories and databases-in order to rate the companies in every quadrant.

Salesforce, Hubspot, and Freshworks were rated on 360Quadrants in Best CRM Software Category using the below methodology:

A list of vendors (competitors) is generated using extensive research. A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders-industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts-based on the criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity. Product Maturity consists of criteria such as breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, and product differentiation and its impact on customer value

Company Maturity consists of geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint A weightage is assigned to each stakeholder based on the information gathered about the above criteria as well as inputs from the stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:

a) Buyers

b) Industry Experts

c) 360Quadrants Analysts

d) Vendors (Competitors) The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor). After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on its score.

Quadrants are updated every six months based on market and regional analyses and developments in the CRM Software market. 360Quadrants also lists the 20 best companies in the CRM Software space.

360Quadrants covers 155 companies in the CRM Software space and places the top 28 of them in a quadrant based on their quality, reliability, and business outcome. These 28 companies are categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.

360Quadrants recognizes Salesforce, Zoho Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Hubspot Inc, Freshworks Inc, Pipedrive, PipelineDeals, Nimble, Zendesk Inc, and Insightly Inc as Visionary Leaders; SAP SE, Bitrix Inc, Jungleworks, Kapture, Pegasystems Inc, Apptivo Inc, and Oracle Corporation as Innovators; Pipeliner Inc, Nice Systems Ltd, Zestia Ltd, Nutshell, and Agile CRM as Dynamic Differentiators; and QSOFT, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Vtiger CRM, Verint Systems Inc, Norada Corporation, and Infusion Software Inc as Emerging Companies. The 360Quadrants platform provides the most granular CRM Software comparisons between vendors.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt US $3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. 360Quadrants enables vendors to influence the business decisions of potential clients. Vendors get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants has also launched quadrants in fields like Electronic Health Record (EHR) Software, Identity and Access Management, and Mass Notification System Solutions.

Contact:

Mr. Agney Sugla

Agney@marketsandmarkets.com

630 Dundee Road, Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441