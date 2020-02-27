The US FDA has approved Acacia Pharma's lead asset, BARHEMSYS (reformulated amisulpride), for the management of post-operative nausea and vomiting (PONV). Rescue treatment for PONV is an unmet need. Acacia plans to launch BARHEMSYS in H220 and management has been slowly building up its US commercial operations. It now has 30 personnel in the US spanning six regional teams. With short-term funding secured through the ByFavo in-licence deal with Cosmo Pharmaceuticals, Acacia plans to recruit further key personnel required to support the product's launch in H220. Importantly, the FDA has granted BARHEMSYS a broad label in PONV. Combined with economic saving data, this should support broad hospital formulary access. Our increased valuation is €15.2/share.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...