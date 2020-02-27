BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Result of General Meeting
London, February 27
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (the "Company")
LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
Results of General Meeting
27 February 2020
Following a General Meeting which was held today, the Board of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is pleased to announce that the resolution put to shareholders was passed.
Resolution 1 - To disapply pre-emption rights in relation to the allotment of ordinary shares and/or sale of ordinary shares from treasury.
Resolution 1 was a special resolution and was passed on a vote on a show of hands:
The proxy voting results in relation to Resolution 1 were as follows:
Votes For & Discretionary: 29,180,974 (91.17%)
Votes Against: 2,825,854 (8.83%)
Votes Withheld: 31,131
Under Listing Rule 9.6.2 a copy of this resolution has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:
www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.do
Enquiries:
Simon White/Kevin Mayger
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 020 7743 3000