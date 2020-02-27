Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
27.02.2020 | 15:04
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Result of General Meeting

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Result of General Meeting

PR Newswire

London, February 27

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (the "Company")

LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

Results of General Meeting

27 February 2020

Following a General Meeting which was held today, the Board of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is pleased to announce that the resolution put to shareholders was passed.

Resolution 1 - To disapply pre-emption rights in relation to the allotment of ordinary shares and/or sale of ordinary shares from treasury.

Resolution 1 was a special resolution and was passed on a vote on a show of hands:

The proxy voting results in relation to Resolution 1 were as follows:

Votes For & Discretionary: 29,180,974 (91.17%)
Votes Against: 2,825,854 (8.83%)
Votes Withheld: 31,131

Under Listing Rule 9.6.2 a copy of this resolution has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:

www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.do

Enquiries:

Simon White/Kevin Mayger
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 020 7743 3000

© 2020 PR Newswire