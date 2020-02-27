The "Ultimate" Driving Music Service is Now Powered by Napster

BMW Music Offers Unlimited Tunes and Audiobooks to European BMW Car Owners

SEATTLE and MUNICH, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhapsody International, Inc. (dba Napster) announced today Powered by Napster will be driving the new BMW Music service. The streaming service is integrated with the Powered by Napster platform to create an immersive music experience as distinctive as BMW owners and the vehicles they drive. BMW Music delivers instant and easy access to a premium music audio experience to European BMW car owners and is integrated directly into BMW cars. No setup, login or extra devices are required.

BMW Music will bring its on-demand music and audio service to BMW owners in Germany, France, Great Britain, Italy, the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland and Spain. Drivers and passengers now have easy one-click access to more than 60 million songs and 20,000 audiobooks through the vehicle's entertainment system. The integration also allows the ability to browse artists, albums, songs and genres through touch, specialized gestures or voice. BMW owners can now enjoy a fully integrated and immersive listening experience, just like the Ultimate Driving Machine.

"Quality and performance are values that Napster and BMW share. We knew just another music service wouldn't be enough because BMW customers demand a premium, differentiated experience," said Bill Patrizio, President and CEO of Rhapsody International. "This teamwork with the BMW product division in Munich, Germany showcases what is possible with connected car entertainment by integrating streaming music and audio into the driving experience in a very contextual way."

Doug Newcomb, Senior Industry Analyst, Mobility & Connectivity at Wards Intelligence said, "Motorists are looking for the same rich entertainment experience in their cars that they're used to in their homes and on the go - but in a way that's safe, convenient and cost-effective. From navigation to iPod-integration, BMW has always been at the forefront of in-car technology and this is just another example of the automaker remaining on the cutting-edge by providing a unique service."

BMW Music Features:

Direct access to the largest audio catalogue in the world, with more than 60 million songs and 20,000 audiobooks.

Direct streaming via the built-in SIM card at no additional cost, without having to use your smartphone.

The service does not consume any of the customer's personal data allowance.

Identify songs heard on the radio and add it to your favorites.

Drivers can keep their eyes on the road by using simple hand gestures or voice to navigate their listening selection.

No time-consuming registration, no login and no extra device required.

BMW customers can sign up for a free three (3) month trial of BMW Music when purchasing a new car.

The price for a full year of BMW Music service is 89 Euros .

The BMW Operating System 7.0 is core to the integration of the BMW Music service.

"With over a billion potential customers worldwide for music streaming subscriptions, we can expect to see a variety of innovative models to serve different listener segments, different geographies and different delivery methods," said Russ Crupnick, Managing Partner of MusicWatch. "Powered by Napster offers a ready-made solution from a company with the technology and pedigree to satisfy veteran music streamers and onboard new listeners."

Powered by Napster offers companies a full suite of technologies and solutions that includes media streaming and download infrastructure, applications, personalization, recommendations, rights management, customer billing and royalty calculation capabilities.

To learn more about the BMW partnership and how companies can get "Powered by Napster" visit https://business.napster.com/ .

About Rhapsody International, Inc.

Rhapsody International is a pioneer in digital music and the leading provider of music streaming technologies and services for businesses. Rhapsody operates premium subscription service Napster in 34 countries and gives millions of consumers unlimited ad free access to music on any device-- online or offline. It also owns Powered by Napster, a complete music and audio platform service, that allows companies to quickly launch their own branded music and audio service. Rhapsody is headquartered in Seattle, with offices in the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

Follow @Napster on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and learn more at www.napster.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1015831/Powered_by_napster_Logo.jpg