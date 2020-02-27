The developer of the material, German specialist Pellucere, says its innovation can raise PV energy yield 3.5-4.2%.From pv magazine Germany. The operations and maintenance (O&M) unit of German renewables developer Juwi will use and sell the MoreSun anti-reflective coating on the German projects it operates. The coating, developed by German specialist Pellucere, will be applied to operational PV plants in the Juwi O&M portfolio to increase energy yield, the project developer confirmed. The coating incorporates Pellucere's Talus Dirt Rejection Technology, which its developer claims can reduce panel ...

