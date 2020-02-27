Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 927061 ISIN: LV0000100899 Ticker-Symbol: UMA 
Frankfurt
27.02.20
08:08 Uhr
9,450 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
LATVIJAS GAZE AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LATVIJAS GAZE AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,400
10,200
15:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.02.2020 | 15:05
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Latvijas Gaze: Recording of the 12 months 2019 Investor Conference Webinar

On February 27 JSC "Latvijas Gaze" organized its Investor Conference Online Webinar. During the webinar the Vice-Chairman of Management Board Sebastian Groeblinghoff analyzed "Latvijas Gaze" Group's unaudited financial results of 12 months 2019 and informed about other key initiatives of the Group.

The recorded webinar is available online: https://bit.ly/3a52rcU, and the presentation, demonstrated during the webinar, is available in the attachment.

Additional information:
Madara Ventere
Head of Finance and accounting division
Phone: + (371) 67 369 281
E-mail: investor.relations@lg.lv

www.lg.lv

Attachment

  • 2020-02-27_Latvijas Gaze Unaudited full-year results 2019_Investor_Webinar (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/948305b6-33a7-426f-b3bb-b756e9fcbb40)
LATVIJAS GAZE-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)