Latvijas Gaze: Recording of the 12 months 2019 Investor Conference Webinar

On February 27 JSC "Latvijas Gaze" organized its Investor Conference Online Webinar. During the webinar the Vice-Chairman of Management Board Sebastian Groeblinghoff analyzed "Latvijas Gaze" Group's unaudited financial results of 12 months 2019 and informed about other key initiatives of the Group.
The recorded webinar is available online: https://bit.ly/3a52rcU, and the presentation, demonstrated during the webinar, is available in the attachment.
Additional information:
Madara Ventere
Head of Finance and accounting division
Phone: + (371) 67 369 281
E-mail: investor.relations@lg.lv
www.lg.lv
Attachment
- 2020-02-27_Latvijas Gaze Unaudited full-year results 2019_Investor_Webinar (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/948305b6-33a7-426f-b3bb-b756e9fcbb40)
