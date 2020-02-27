Newswire: Financial Companies Sign With the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour to Increase Presence in the Industry

Two reputable financial firms have signed on with Newswire to improve their media, marketing, and communications campaigns.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2020 / Two financial companies have signed on as Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour customers to improve their presence in their respective corners of the industry. Both firms recognized how the benefits of the Earned Media Advantage, which includes increased brand awareness, online traffic, and sales, could be enhanced through Newswire's program.



The financial world is a fast-paced industry that relies on the media to break the most important stories about emerging firms and technologies. Newswire's team of Earned Media Advantage Strategists work closely with financial companies to optimize their media, marketing and communications campaigns in an effort to maximize their reach and exposure. Through a "customer-ized" process, the strategists aim to help these companies secure major earned media mentions from some of the most well-known outlets in the space.

"The financial industry moves quickly, so identifying trends and hot-button topics is crucial," said Charlie Terenzio, Director of Earned Media Strategy.

"Our team of strategists look to connect customer stories with these trends to increase their brand awareness and website traffic. By leveraging the power that these trends and relevant topics possess, our team is able to help propel our customers' stories in front of the right audience at the right time."

Customers can now transform 'owned' media (press releases) into the 'Earned Media Advantage'. Using the right strategies, customers can lower their costs of press releases, increase the value of each release and lower paid-media costs while shortening the journey to achieve earned media mentions.

To ensure the success of the services, an expert Earned Media Advantage Strategist leads customers through the journey every step of the way. The journey is designed to empower the Earned Media Advantage by developing a plan that is based on a media communications survey that defines press release content value and distribution. Customers are also provided a media communications calendar, services to set up, operate and manage media databases, media monitoring alerts, statistical analysis, reporting and media room news collection and sharing to ensure Customer Success.

