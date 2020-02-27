Tecogen, Inc.: Tecogen Recognized in US Microgrid Study

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2020 / Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient, clean, natural gas-powered on-site power, heating, and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce it has been included in a Wood Mackenzie study entitled, "U.S. microgrid developer landscape 2019: Market shares and competitive strategies." The study analyzes the microgrid market and related technologies in North America. The study ranked Tecogen #3 for number of operational microgrids in the US, and #41 in terms of microgrid operational capacity.

Tecogen's Inverde e+ cogeneration system has exclusive rights to microgrid technology developed by the Consortium for Electric Reliability and Technology Solutions (CERTS) for cogeneration units under 500 kW. The CERTS microgrid feature allows sites with 2 or more distributed generation systems to operate in parallel with the grid or autonomously in the case of a grid outage with expensive and complicated engine controls. The Inverde e+ also has UL1741 SA "smart inverter" certification which is required for many utilities to provide lucrative grid support services such as demand response, power factor correction, and frequency response.

"Tecogen has shipped over 350 microgrid enabled Inverde systems with an operational capacity of over 40 MW since we introduced the product in 2007," noted Benjamin Locke, Tecogen Chief Executive Officer. "We are proud of efforts to provide cost-effective microgrid solutions that provide grid resiliency, improve greenhouse gas emissions, and most importantly, reduce energy costs for the facility."

Wood Mackenzie has identified microgrids as a key component of the energy future in the United States because of the need for increased energy reliability and resiliency while reducing environmental impacts and lowering energy costs.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including natural gas engine-driven combined heat and power, air conditioning systems, and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The company is known for cost efficient, environmentally friendly and reliable products for energy production that, through patented technology, nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer's carbon footprint.

In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,000 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales, and service personnel across the United States. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment.

Tecogen, InVerde e+, Ilios, Tecochill, Tecofrost, Tecopower, and Ultera are registered or pending trademarks of Tecogen Inc.

About Wood Mackenzie

Wood Mackenzie, a Verisk Analytics business, is a trusted source of commercial intelligence for the world's natural resources sector.

