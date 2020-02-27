Ovation Science Inc.: Ovation Ships First Order of DermSafe by Air to China to Help Combat the Coronavirus (COVID-19)

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2020 / Ovation Science Inc. (CSE:OVAT) ("Ovation" or the "Company"), announces it has shipped the first order of its DermSafe® hand sanitizer lotion to China. This follows the recent announcement on February 13th of receiving the order and full payment for 25,000 units of DermSafe. The recent spread of the coronavirus in China and globally has fueled the demand for this product. DermSafe is made with chlorhexidine gluconate; an ingredient used worldwide in hospitals and dental offices as it has a proven ability to kill both bacteria and viruses. DermSafe binds to the skin and resists wash-off and rub-off for up to four hours.

"This shipment marks the Company's first foray into the non-cannabis personal care market as well as our first international sale. Based on the number of requests we have had, today's shipment is just the beginning of the demand we have for DermSafe," said Terry Howlett, President of Ovation. "We are expecting additional orders shortly as today's shipment pertains to our first client in China and we are in discussions with other companies in China and S. Korea."

"DermSafe is a very unique product, one that really does not compare to anything in the market. It took scientists over six years to develop the product. We have proven that DermSafe can offer protection for people concerned about spreading all kinds of germs from person to person and so we are glad that we can do our part to help combat the spread of the coronavirus virus as well as the flu virus," said Doreen McMorran, COO of Ovation. " "Independent research conducted at a major virology lab in the UK confirms that DermSafe has both an immediate kill as well as a long term kill of up to 4 hours on envelope viruses tested including H5N1 (bird flu), H1N1 (swine flu) and H3N2 (influenza virus). Although we have not tested against the coronavirus (2019-nCoV) it is also an envelope virus."

The WHO (World Health Organization) "Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Situation Report -37", as of February 26, 2020 reports there were 81,109 confirmed cases of people with the coronavirus; that is up 80% from when we first reported these figures on February 12th. The virus has also spread to 37 countries, bringing the WHO Global Risk Assessment to "HIGH".

(Source: https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/situation-reports/).

For more information about Ovation Science products visit https://ovationscience.com/products/.

Statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Ovation does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA).

To learn more about Ovation Science, please visit:

www.ovationscience.com for corporate information

www.InvibeMD.com or connect with Invibe MD on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

www.ArloCBDBeauty.com or connect with ARLO on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Ovation Science Inc.

Ovation Science Inc. is a research and development company that develops topical and transdermal cannabis and hemp formulations, as well as other consumer goods including DermSafe, made with patented Invisicare® skin delivery technology. The technology enhances the delivery of cannabinoids such as cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) to and through the skin and is protected by patents in eleven countries. With over twenty years of topical and transdermal drug delivery experience in the pharmaceutical market, Ovation's management and science team have created a unique pipeline of over twenty-five patent-protected medical / wellness topical and transdermal cannabis products incorporating CBD, THC and combination products along with a line of anti-aging / beauty products made with CBD. Ovation's business model is to develop and market its two product lines ARLO CBD Beauty and Invibe MD, our health and wellness line, as well as continuing to out-license it's topical and transdermal formulations to cannabis companies globally. Ovation formulated CBD and THC products are marketed in Nevada in state-approved dispensaries by its US licensee with additional states being added. Ovation earns revenues from licensing and development fees, royalties, the sale of Invisicare to its licensees and now revenue from its own pharmaceutical product sales. Ovation has offices in Vancouver, BC Canada and Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. Ovation trades on the CSE under the symbol OVAT. Visit our website www.ovationscience.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Ovation Science Inc. cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual results may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Ovation Science Inc.'s control.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT:

FOR INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Doug Kerr:

ir@ovationscience.com

Phone 604.315.4400

FOR BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT & CORPORATE INQUIRIES:

Doreen McMorran:

doreen@ovationscience.com

Phone: 604.283.0903 ext. 4

SOURCE: Ovation Science Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/578116/Ovation-Ships-First-Order-of-DermSafe-by-Air-to-China-to-Help-Combat-the-Coronavirus-COVID-19