DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: Unaudited Trading Update for the three-months ended 31 December 2019 (news with additional features) 2020-02-27 / 14:40 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Unaudited Trading Update for the three-months ended 31 December 2019* Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "*Company*" and with its subsidiaries, the "*Group*"). The Company has today published its trading update for the three-month period to 31 December 2019. The quarterly update is available on the Company's website - http://www.steinhoffinternational.com [1]. Stellenbosch, 27 February 2020 Additional features: Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=JTBNKQDKYT [2] Document title: Unaudited quarterly update for the three months ended 31 December 2019 2020-02-27 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road 7600 Stellenbosch South Africa Phone: +27218080700 Fax: +27218080800 E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com ISIN: NL0011375019 WKN: A14XB9 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 985043 End of News DGAP News Service 985043 2020-02-27 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c765dbda0a36d354489df06d5ad818af&application_id=985043&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c8bec7ee7de587ff0976ca0b5c506524&application_id=985043&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 27, 2020 08:40 ET (13:40 GMT)