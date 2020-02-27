Oxford Immunotec Global PLC: Oxford Immunotec to Present at the Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference

OXFORD, United Kingdom and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (Nasdaq: OXFD), a global, high-growth diagnostics company, today announced that Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. EST at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston.



About Oxford Immunotec

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a global, high-growth diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary assays for immunology and infectious disease. The Company's T-SPOT.TB test has been approved for sale in over 60 countries, including the United States, where it has received pre-market approval from the Food and Drug Administration, Europe, where it has obtained a CE mark, as well as Japan and China. The Company is headquartered near Oxford, U.K. and in Marlborough, MA. Additional information can be found at www.oxfordimmunotec.com .

T-SPOT and the Oxford Immunotec logo are trademarks of Oxford Immunotec Ltd.

