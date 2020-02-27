New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2020) - Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTC Pink: SKDI) ("Sun Kissed", "SKDI"), an emerging leader in the CBD Food and Beverage marketplace, is excited to announce a very successful showing for its recent acquisition, Products Group Inc, DBA/ Hakuna Supply ("Hakuna" or the "Company"), at the CHAMPS Trade Show in Las Vegas, which is still currently underway.

The Company has been demonstrating its Legacy Lock Box, which is biometrically controlled through cutting-edge technology and a sleek design with an ingenious fingerprint access mechanism. The Company has already booked strong sales at the show and anticipates an even stronger performance in terms of fresh sales through the end of the event on Friday, given the amount of attention Hakuna products have already received.

"The fingerprint boxes are a huge hit," commented Hakuna CEO, Ilan Freeman. "We have already been approached by several distributors who want to bring this product on, including some looking for exclusive access. We have also been giving a sneak preview of our high-end coffee capsules but are in the process of finalizing packaging before we can reasonably engage buyers. Furthermore, we plan on taking some of our larger buyers out to dinner this evening in effort to close a major contractual agreement that could be an immediate game-changer for Hakuna."

In addition to sales and potential distribution contracts under negotiation, the Hakuna team has also met with a co-founder of one of the largest headshop ecommerce sites and reached a verbal commitment for distribution through this site of the biometrically controlled Legacy Lock Box, which would also include aggressive social media marketing through the site, engaging its 300k-plus followers.

CHAMPS is widely recognized as the premier exhibition in the counterculture business since 1999. The show draws buyers in the thousands from all over the world. The most recent CHAMPS Las Vegas Convention Center show drew over 600 vendors and some of the most advanced products for the counterculture industry and featured the best in contemporary smoking/vaping accessories, hand blown glass, clothing, and many interesting items in the specialty gift market space.

About Sun Kissed Industries, Inc.

Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTC Pink: SKDI) is an emerging leader in the CBD-based products marketplace. The Company is pursuing meaningful acquisitions as part of an aggressive M&A strategy designed to position Sun Kissed as a dominant player in a well-defined, high-growth niche within the rapidly expanding CBD sector.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of Sun Kissed Industries Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of Sun Kissed, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Sun Kissed's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Sun Kissed cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Sun Kissed undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Sun Kissed.

