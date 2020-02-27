Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2020) - Reliant Holdings, Inc., (OTC Pink: RELT), recently announced its newest addition Brian Cullingworth to its subsidiary Reliant Pools Inc. Mr. Cullingworth brings with him an expansive set of accolades, and impressive track record of experience in pool design. His background began in the realm of electrical systems in automatic exchanges, after receiving his degree in electro mechanical engineering from the Witwatersrand Technical University in Johannesburg, South Africa. After working in this industry for a few years, Brian continued his training and education, this time pursuing a career in the world of pool design. His training in this industry is extensive and includes education in high-end pool design, construction techniques, theory of color, technical drawing, and professional presentation.

A native of South Africa, Brian later made his way to the US where he brought his skill set to pool designs for American residents. As a world-class designer, Brian has been widely recognized on countless publications as well as television spots, including HGTV. He has also received numerous awards and accolades from respected industry firms, solidifying his expertise and professionalism in the realm of pool design. Brian has been involved in designing and consulting on projects around the USA since then, and is now a part of the Reliant Pools team.

About Reliant Pools Inc.

Reliant Pools Inc. is a swimming pool builder based in Austin, Texas. It is engaged in all aspects of pool design and construction, and specializes specifically in custom swimming pools for residential properties in the United States. Reliant Holdings Inc. (OTC Pink: RELT) is the parent company of Reliant Pools Inc., the latter of which was established in 2014 with the intent of providing comprehensive pool design and construction services to Austin homeowners. For more information visit Reliant Pools Inc.

Follow us @ReliantHoldings

Safe Harbor Statement

This communication contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements Include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of US Highland, Inc. and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based.

Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-statements Include fluctuation of operating results, the ability to compete successfully, and the ability to complete before-mentioned transactions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

Contact:

Reliant Holdings Inc.

12343 Hymeadow Drive, Suite 3-A, Austin, TX 78750

info@reliantholdingsinc.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52854