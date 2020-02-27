A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of its latest article on understanding the value of pharma R&D in the new era. This article covers:

An overview of the global biopharmaceutical sector

Benefits of channeling patient data into pharma R&D

"Promising innovations in the pharma market such as gene therapy and cellular therapy coupled with the rising market demand mean that there are no signs of slowing down in the sector over the next few years," says a pharma industry expert at Infiniti Research.

The biopharmaceutical industry is growing at a breakneck speed. Apart from increasingly being an innovation-driven sector, the focus in the pharma industry is now shifting towards achieving 'agility' in product development to meet customer demands effectively and shorten the time-to-market. Moreover, as pharma R&D is highly capital-intensive, a strong foundation of technical capabilities is imperative for players in the sector. Over the past decade, Pharma R&D horizons have expanded as a wider range of players are pursuing innovative therapies and solutions by leveraging a broader set of technologies. The exponential growth in the data in the pharma sector can be channeled into the R& D space. According to experts at Infiniti Research, some of the key benefits of pharma R&D include deeper patient understanding and better diagnosis, structuring better therapies, and attaining cost-effectiveness and safety.

