Equities.com ("Equities News") Acquires The "Traders Network Show"

The Merger-Acquisition Expands Equities News Publisher's Reach to 40 Million Households Across United States and Europe

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2020 / Equities.com, Inc. ("Equities") announces the acquisition of The Traders Network Show (TNS), a leading provider of original economic development and impact news programming. The transaction represents a shift of Equities' core publisher model, refocusing its content and publishing efforts to producing original long-form economic development and impact news coverage.

In the transaction, Equities will be acquiring The Traders Network Show's, assets, talent, trademarks, and its coveted accreditations with the United Nations, UNCTAD, EU Parliament, UN SDGs, Humanity 2.0 (Vatican), World Economic Forum, Greenwich Economic Forum and others. The merger also materially expands Equities' distribution network to over 40 million households throughout the United States and internationally.

Equities CEO Dennis Beckert commented, "Shifting from emerging growth and microcap reporting to an agency model focused on global economic development and impact news positions Equities for greater long-term market success. Adding the Traders Network Show allows us to offer our downstream publishing partners much more unique and rich content."

The Traders Network Show Managing Partner and host Matt Bird, commented, "The combined entity will enable us to reach growth levels that neither would be able to achieve independently. Additionally, the industry merger marks a material expansion in the news agency post-cable, and original content syndication and model, which is already disrupting traditional news coverage and consumption today."

About Traders Network Show

The Traders Network Show (an Equities News original program) is a not-for-profit business news show founded in 2014. The program covers full-length economic development and impact events around the world including; United Nations, UN SDGs, World Economic Forum, OECD, EU Parliament, Vatican, U.S. Department of Commerce, and more.

Hosted by Matt Bird and David Nelson, the Traders Network Show interviews the front-page titans, government officials, CEO's, influencers and power executives making headlines today on how economic development and impact strategy is shaping our emerging growth economies.

For more information visit: www.tradersnetworkshow.com | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

Equities News (www.equities.com) is a digital news agency. Equities News is a leading producer, aggregator and provider of full-length video and editorial coverage of the economic development, sustainability and impact events worldwide affecting our emerging economies. Equities provides turn-key, hosted and monetized financial information and business news solutions for publishers worldwide. Equities News operates 5 news bureaus: New York, Los Angeles, Vatican City, Brussels and Baku.

For more information visit: Equities.com | Instagram |Facebook | LinkedIn

*Equities News is a proud supporter of the UN SDGs and Humanity 2.0

